Union Pacific (UNP) Holding Has Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Intl Paper Co (IP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 37,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 117,734 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 80,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 809,058 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 176,923 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.58 million, up from 174,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $165.3. About 555,763 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 11,122 shares to 142,571 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 601,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,937 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate holds 0.06% or 44,755 shares. Moreover, Dean Associate Lc has 0.24% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 36,349 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company holds 0.04% or 3,693 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 219,158 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 5.24M shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Moreover, Huntington Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). The Massachusetts-based Eastern Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 12Th Street Asset Management Co Limited Co has invested 6.79% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 2,968 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 8,021 shares. Charter holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 4,747 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 6,112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 2,829 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 5,585 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Conestoga Advisors Ltd Company reported 5,332 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt invested in 9,192 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Shell Asset Management accumulated 122,574 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 99,104 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc accumulated 25,063 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fruth Inv reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 5,846 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 11,538 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management reported 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kistler owns 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,238 shares. Charter Trust holds 0.11% or 5,620 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Service holds 0.04% or 1,775 shares in its portfolio.