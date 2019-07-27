Union Pacific (UNP) Holding Has Increased by Lincoln National Corp; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Boosted by Greenwood Gearhart Inc

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 1,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,236 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 9,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Management holds 7,700 shares. Garrison Bradford Associate owns 3,787 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Llc holds 0.35% or 8,900 shares. First Manhattan Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 23,069 shares. Waddell And Reed holds 1.08 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 2.07M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Middleton Communications Ma holds 6,037 shares. The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Laurion Mgmt Lp invested in 443,221 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc invested 1.73% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1832 Asset Management LP holds 646,342 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,736 shares. Ima Wealth owns 720 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 24,941 shares to 32,227 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 222,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,817 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG).