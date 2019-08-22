Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Wintergreen Advisers Has Lowered Position by $1.62 Million as Stock Value Rose; Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Share Price Rose While Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lowered by $422,475 Its Position

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $168.81. About 217,654 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 25,120 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, down from 27,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $249.11. About 20,764 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Corp In holds 217 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 3,153 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 265,747 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 276 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 81,411 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 3,622 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors invested in 0% or 3,928 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 2,342 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 98,300 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 5,803 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com holds 119,038 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 8,177 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,389 activity. GRAF JOHN A had bought 1,020 shares worth $249,234.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 172,096 shares to 467,480 shares, valued at $35.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 18,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.37 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

