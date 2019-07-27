Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Wespac Advisors Has Raised Holding by $351,535; As Cubesmart (CUBE) Shares Rose, Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Cut Its Stake by $41.43 Million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.46M, down from 6.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 2.12M shares traded or 67.00% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,361 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 16,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust Company reported 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Conning Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Voya Investment Ltd Co invested in 2.37M shares or 0.89% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Salem Counselors Inc accumulated 0.05% or 2,947 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.56% or 13,374 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 29,330 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com invested in 0.13% or 2,325 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 3,960 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel invested in 9,160 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 312,032 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wedgewood Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,676 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.4% or 159,900 shares in its portfolio. Markel Corporation holds 85,370 shares.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 47,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Guggenheim holds 0% or 18,007 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 207,806 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 21,112 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Adelante Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.48M shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 1,803 were reported by Quantbot Tech Lp. Duff & Phelps Invest invested in 1.37 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.02% stake. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 364,916 shares. 65 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc holds 53,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Commonwealth State Bank Of stated it has 536,796 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 10,893 shares to 44,708 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

