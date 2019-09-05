Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Trillium Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $1.47 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Visa (V) Holding Held by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $184.77. About 3.61 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 299.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,742 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 2,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $166.24. About 1.74M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Square Could Easily Hit $100 – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.