Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Stake by $390,780; Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Price Declined While Df Dent & Co Lowered Its Holding by $1.26 Million

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 9,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 105,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, down from 114,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eagle Ridge Inv holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,993 shares. Smead Cap Management invested in 1.89% or 266,659 shares. 121,709 were accumulated by Lvm Cap Limited Mi. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 3,425 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation has 172,609 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Advsr Limited reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 133,362 are held by Somerville Kurt F. North Amer Mgmt invested in 4.63% or 198,859 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny stated it has 65,666 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 37,043 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,684 shares. 8,706 were reported by Sigma Inv Counselors Inc. 6,008 are held by Kopp Investment Advsr Llc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair (NYSE:W) by 31,307 shares to 49,349 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 18,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 127,207 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel. Legacy Private holds 58,154 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. S&Co invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Waverton Invest Mgmt accumulated 632,058 shares or 5.51% of the stock. Tompkins Finance Corp, New York-based fund reported 3,188 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated holds 29,594 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Salem Cap Mgmt reported 2,200 shares. Hendley Company stated it has 2.94% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). B Riley Wealth owns 15,254 shares. Woodstock stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Harvey invested in 2,338 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 799,970 shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny invested in 0.09% or 19,663 shares.