Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Dalal Street Has Lifted Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 23.61M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.1. About 1.43 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Asset accumulated 236,260 shares or 5.21% of the stock. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 7,424 shares in its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership reported 521,799 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 11,518 shares. Syntal Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 26,691 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk accumulated 982,358 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.83 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc Ltd Partnership owns 0.28% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 479,067 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research accumulated 1.39 million shares. James Investment Research has 1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 370,097 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability has 159,932 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Jericho Cap Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 2.30M shares or 4.29% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Management accumulated 210,211 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assoc reported 53,651 shares. Financial Advantage has invested 3.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Headinvest Lc reported 1,500 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns Lp reported 19,149 shares. 574,075 were reported by Fifth Third Bank. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 2,957 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 9,229 shares. Madison Holding holds 0.33% or 106,202 shares in its portfolio. Force Mgmt holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,132 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate accumulated 53,708 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,090 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Conning reported 30,542 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reported 4,447 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 1.48M shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.09 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.