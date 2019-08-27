Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $390,780; Rollins (ROL) Stock Declined While Autus Asset Management Cut Its Position by $4.41 Million

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158.57. About 2.02 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 63.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc analyzed 107,681 shares as the company's stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 62,185 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 169,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 558,960 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.31 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Osterweis Capital Inc holds 9,084 shares. 23,325 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 135,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Carlson Mngmt has 2,288 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 16,750 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 69,786 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 273,073 are owned by Eagle Asset. 1.12 million are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability reported 69,711 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Barr E S And Company has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bright Rock Cap Ltd Co stated it has 2.99% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). West Oak Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 945 shares.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 433,818 shares or 0.12% of the stock. First Manhattan Co reported 5,973 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 17,265 shares stake. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated stated it has 16 shares. 334,100 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Georgia-based Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Vanguard invested in 0.03% or 19.28 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 42,959 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 13,045 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 37,715 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares owns 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 490,850 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,763 shares to 63,015 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.05M for 36.20 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.