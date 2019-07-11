Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Rivernorth Capital Management Cut Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) Position by $372,526 as Market Value Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 33,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,990 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 98,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Calif Mun Fd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 5,610 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 12.33% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $169.93. About 211,579 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B

More notable recent MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Plan to Delist from NYSE American and Deregister Its Common Stock – PRNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Investor Call for Third Quarter 2018 is delayed and will take place on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 – PR Newswire” published on October 15, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Quarter and Net Loss for the Year Ended November 30, 2018 – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CCA Industries, Inc. Files Form 15 in Connection with its Previously Announced Plan to Deregister its Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 214,997 shares to 389,994 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 530,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 18.88 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Union Leaders Criticize Precision Scheduled Railroading – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.