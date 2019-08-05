Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Stake by $390,780; As Five9 (FIVN) Market Value Declined, Gagnon Securities Upped Holding by $656,604

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 295,618 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62M, up from 282,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 485,306 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $167.11. About 1.74M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 590,552 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Callahan Limited Company accumulated 1,200 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 460 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 15,633 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Markel invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Addenda Capital owns 22,895 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Ent Corporation invested in 7,598 shares. Motco stated it has 37,217 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 1,730 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 19,950 shares. Patten Grp holds 0.15% or 2,130 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 711,659 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank & Tru Com reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.4% or 9.28M shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.