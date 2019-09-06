Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Position; Advisory Research Increased Cree (CREE) Position by $547,713

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2.55 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.92 million, down from 3.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.41. About 829,053 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Cree Incorporated (CREE) by 71.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 9,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 23,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 13,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Cree Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 1.06M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.02 million shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $123.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.99% or 443,221 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 1.96% or 17,672 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 297 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 76,591 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Srb has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kempen Capital Nv holds 1,087 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 349,416 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Truepoint reported 1,299 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc owns 1.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,558 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.12% or 35,898 shares in its portfolio. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Lc has 3.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 43,869 shares. Heritage Investors Management reported 36,274 shares stake. Hl Ltd Llc holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 769,314 shares. Moreover, Marshfield Associate has 3.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 316,468 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Incorporated by 14,873 shares to 75,875 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.53M shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.

