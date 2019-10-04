Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Sns Financial Group Has Raised Holding; Samlyn Capital Has Lowered Its Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Holding by $3.97 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 24.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 330,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.40 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 1.20M shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in Intra-Cellular; 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP)

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 226.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 12,005 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 3,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.21% or 6,907 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 1.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 32,851 shares. Hwg Lp has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cibc Asset Inc stated it has 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tiemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Greenleaf owns 9,413 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 271,954 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.28% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Srb Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,783 shares. 4,572 are held by Stearns Fincl Service Gp. Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 2,170 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cap Research Invsts reported 6.74M shares stake. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $530.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,064 shares to 8,992 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,781 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Analysts await Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.76 per share. After $-0.68 actual EPS reported by Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $9.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.58 million shares or 6.28% less from 36.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 339,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 67,430 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 22,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 49,187 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 644,414 shares. 205,423 were accumulated by National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 0% or 14,016 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 27,618 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 618,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 68,579 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 51,833 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 1,878 shares.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 554,389 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $170.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 579,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 926,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).