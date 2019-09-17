Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Sigma Planning Has Cut Its Position by $1.54 Million as Share Value Rose; Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Cut Its Holding

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 260,797 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.56M, down from 295,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $231.5. About 582,967 shares traded or 35.70% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 9,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,921 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, down from 21,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $168.95. About 2.55M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 307,679 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $49.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 263,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $496.11 million for 16.26 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.35% or 656,026 shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 0.25% or 20,513 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs accumulated 2,133 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 20,314 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 41,203 shares. 810,063 are held by Pension Ser. Whittier holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 27,190 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt holds 2,854 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jag Cap Mgmt Lc owns 5,205 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 45,291 shares. Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 2.55% or 42,518 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.46% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.38 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,489 shares to 27,395 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 6,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,538 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).