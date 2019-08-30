Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Saybrook Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $488,475; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Market Valuation Rose While Acadian Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 13,750 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 16,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $161.93. About 1.12 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 157,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 995,515 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.32M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 111,989 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Cardinals going all-out with cups after Yadier Molina’s groin horror; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.50; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Carnival, Criteo, and Molina Healthcare Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on March 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Health Insurance Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Molina Healthcare, Dova Pharmaceuticals, and Farfetch Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Molina up 2% after hours on Q1 beat, guidance raise – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 15,281 shares to 16,326 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 96,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 331 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 11,687 shares. Mackenzie Finance invested in 0% or 5,096 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 52 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 3.70 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 997 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Convergence Invest Partners Llc owns 0.24% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 7,671 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 4,257 shares stake. Atika Capital Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 22,952 shares. Scout Investments holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 176,208 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Llc invested in 90,829 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0.17% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Chevy Chase Hldgs reported 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Seatown Holding Pte owns 70,000 shares. The New York-based Moore Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.15% or 138,043 shares. Bokf Na has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wellington Grp Llp invested in 0.78% or 20.56 million shares. Voya Lc invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Farmers National Bank invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gould Asset Limited Liability Corporation Ca invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Webster State Bank N A stated it has 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 1.51 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.96% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Marietta Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 18,960 shares. Brandywine Invest Llc holds 615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alta Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 275,601 shares.