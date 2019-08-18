Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Raymond James & Associates Has Raised Position by $397.42 Million as Stock Value Rose; First Foundation Advisors Has Raised Visa (V) Stake

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 615.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 83,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 96,894 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, up from 13,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 5253.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 2.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405.48 million, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 17,492 shares to 142,821 shares, valued at $13.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 16,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,637 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (SBIO).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock Now – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Benefit From Visa’s Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$141, Is Visa Inc (NYSE:V) A Buy? – Yahoo News” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 17,438 shares to 16,193 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 2,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,486 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).