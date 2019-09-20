Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose; Ashmore Wealth Management Has Increased Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $3.60 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 360,729 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.00 million, down from 363,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 1.97 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 23,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 269,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.91 million, up from 245,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $154.88. About 5.45 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,238 shares to 4,220 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.70B for 17.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 144,165 shares to 863,855 shares, valued at $38.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 37,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,519 shares, and cut its stake in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).