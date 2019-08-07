Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Palestra Capital Management Upped Position by $77.29 Million; As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Blackstone Group LP Cut Stake

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 521,370 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18M, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $166.87. About 1.80M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie stated it has 24,045 shares. Gru One Trading Lp stated it has 1,022 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 400,000 are held by Farallon Lc. Two Sigma Llc has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Strs Ohio accumulated 26,600 shares. International Gru owns 16,601 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 2,083 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.3% or 269,400 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 8,514 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 50,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Paragon Management Limited Liability Company owns 112 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.09% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Goldman Sachs accumulated 146,751 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 460,680 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 524,400 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $471.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 719,385 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $126.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.