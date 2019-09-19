Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreased Stake by $633,750; Spc Financial Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $1.37 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 160,195 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.09M, down from 163,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $167.18. About 1.98M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.48. About 7.65 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 08/03/2018 – “The equity market has some way to go for the next year to two,” said J.P. Morgan’s Daniel Pinto. “But then, if there is a correction, it could be a deep correction.”; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 5.80 million shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Ironwood Invest Llc owns 8,018 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 67,900 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Hodges Capital Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 31,966 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company owns 95,882 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 116,208 shares. Tru Com Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,179 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Company reported 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 142,265 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Money Mgmt Limited Com has invested 2.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pggm Invests owns 1.31 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 447,131 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department invested in 25,272 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Co Ma holds 0.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,739 shares. Asset Management Inc owns 212,486 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite invested in 7,111 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Girard Prtn Ltd reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.07 million shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability stated it has 1,287 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 271 were reported by First Corp In. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc holds 114,003 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.38% or 390,210 shares in its portfolio. Founders Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fayez Sarofim & reported 1.88M shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.31% or 5,577 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc holds 1.37% or 230,374 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cypress Capital Gp, Florida-based fund reported 1,459 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Natl Bank And Tru Of Newtown has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.20 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.