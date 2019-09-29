Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Northstar Group Has Decreased Its Position by $378,222 as Share Price Rose; Cott Que (COT) Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 729,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 5.52M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.73 million, up from 4.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 657,998 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15 million shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,630 shares to 71,381 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 81,908 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 11,470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Madrona Financial Svcs Lc reported 2,223 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 121,037 shares. 117,500 are held by Zimmer Ltd Partnership. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Van Hulzen Asset Lc invested in 0.16% or 4,213 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stearns reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Accuvest Advsrs has invested 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.34% or 26,065 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 190,586 shares. Iberiabank Corporation invested in 1,490 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Essex Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Thomasville Savings Bank reported 0.08% stake.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 34,537 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt invested in 503,713 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 1.08 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 29,197 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation invested 0.42% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Gluskin Sheff Associates Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Paloma Ptnrs Management Communication owns 10,267 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 951,131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 197,854 shares. Ancora Lc accumulated 17,672 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 1.37 million shares. Bogle Invest Management Ltd Partnership De has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Intact holds 300,900 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

