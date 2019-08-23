Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Its Holding; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Value Rose, Chilton Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 18,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 252,879 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 234,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 6.65M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 9,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 181,821 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.40 million, down from 191,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $166.07. About 3.20M shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.09 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

