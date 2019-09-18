Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Modera Wealth Management Boosted Position by $309,777; First American Bank Stake in United Health Group (UNH) Has Lowered by $1.09 Million as Stock Price Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,907 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 5,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 2.35 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM

First American Bank decreased its stake in United Health Group Incorporated (UNH) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 25,287 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, down from 29,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in United Health Group Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $232.52. About 2.04M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,702 shares to 133,622 shares, valued at $17.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,754 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 13,388 shares. Tiedemann Llc has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). R G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc owns 5.81% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,900 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company holds 143,827 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 1.36% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 41,761 shares. 17,417 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Trust Commerce invested in 0.36% or 11,579 shares. Cullinan Associates Incorporated reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Manhattan owns 404,141 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Jennison Limited stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Burgundy Asset Management Limited reported 471,816 shares stake. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,075 shares stake. Burney reported 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 467 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 7,988 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa invested in 747,715 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 161,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Provident Invest reported 2,379 shares. Partner Fund LP stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Conning reported 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oakwood Management Limited Liability Company Ca accumulated 19,438 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,181 shares. Duncker Streett And Com Inc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12,135 shares. 4,851 were accumulated by Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 9.69M shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 9,568 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Arrow Financial owns 17,462 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 42,422 shares. Van Strum & Towne invested 0.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Forbes J M And Communication Limited Liability Partnership owns 23,266 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.42 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,675 shares to 205,229 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (Prn) by 825,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD).