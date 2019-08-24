Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Lincoln National Has Upped Its Position by $305,777 as Shares Rose; Bank Of The West Trimmed Its Stake in Intel (INTC) as Share Price Declined

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 1,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,236 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 9,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 41,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 214,836 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54 million, down from 256,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.85% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 96,964 are held by Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership. Pettyjohn Wood White invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Legacy Cap Prtnrs holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 111,072 shares. 149,504 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 42,276 shares. Capital Counsel holds 76,204 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Jolley Asset Mgmt holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 87,911 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.02% or 9,083 shares. Fragasso Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,227 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.46% or 480,348 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris And Comm Ca has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Price Michael F stated it has 13.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 2.45M are owned by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Company owns 25,701 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,640 shares to 30,063 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IAT) by 67,503 shares to 8,646 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.