Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Cut Holding; Havens Advisors Stake in Avista (AVA) Has Decreased by $908,160

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 187,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 381,192 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.74M, down from 568,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $179.95. About 3.84M shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 432,723 shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – AVISTA CORP: FILES FOR; 27/04/2018 – Avista receives Commission decision in Washington electric and natural gas rate cases; 12/03/2018 – Avista Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q Net $54.96M; 18/05/2018 – Avista Corp. Expects to Confirm Earnings Guidance for 2018 — Filing; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON MERGER; 06/03/2018 – Veristor Presented with Nexsan 2017 Partner of the Year Award; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA REACH SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE IN WASHINGTON MERGER CASE; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS $1.90-$2.10, EST. $2.08

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,148 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Bruce holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 254,500 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 56,188 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 30,757 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 57,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Company Of Vermont holds 12,670 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation owns 848,020 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com has 480,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 0.01% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 49,087 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank & Tru invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,571 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% or 30,581 shares.

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. AVA’s profit will be $22.35M for 33.85 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,906 shares to 45,499 shares, valued at $12.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

