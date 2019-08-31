Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Kempner Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.31 Million; Gladius Capital Management LP Cut Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $8.35 Billion; Valuation Declined

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 21,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 11,486 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38B, down from 33,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 7,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 4,500 shares to 55,400 shares, valued at $65.00 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.