Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Kcm Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding by $361,722; Nomura Holdings Has Raised Stake in Papa John’s Intl (Call) (PZZA) by $1.27 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s Intl Inc (Call) (PZZA) by 488.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 24,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 62,223 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,486 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $173.6. About 151,496 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,002 shares to 186,647 shares, valued at $19.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,657 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

