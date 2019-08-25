Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding; As Centene (CNC) Stock Rose, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 54.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 150,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 127,207 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, down from 277,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Management stated it has 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rhenman Prtn Asset invested 1.24% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ing Groep Nv reported 61,538 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 3,837 shares. 290,064 are owned by Torray Limited Liability Corp. Bluemountain Management Limited Company stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0.04% or 3.77 million shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 600 were accumulated by North Star Investment Management. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 72,696 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt owns 1.30M shares. Boston Advsrs Lc owns 39,601 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 162 shares. Jefferies Financial Gp accumulated 22,160 shares. Rampart Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,651 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdings has 555,529 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc stated it has 6,992 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chilton Ltd has invested 2.8% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Kempner Capital Mgmt has 0.87% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,860 shares. D L Carlson Inv Group Inc reported 2,150 shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 78,998 were reported by Daiwa Securities Gp Inc. Wesbanco Bankshares has 32,742 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 14,214 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wendell David Associate invested in 19,205 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,724 shares. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership has 1,535 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 363,446 shares for 14.83% of their portfolio.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Str (MINT) by 7,575 shares to 204,078 shares, valued at $20.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 6,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).