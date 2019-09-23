Union Pacific (UNP) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Upped Its Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Bartlett & Co Has Upped Position by $487,635

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 8,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 900,077 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.42M, up from 891,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 2.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 122.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 40,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 73,386 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41M, up from 32,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $166.22. About 677,680 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 60,000 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Insight 2811 holds 12,766 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 141,425 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Yorktown Management Rech stated it has 20,000 shares. Boston Research And Mgmt accumulated 68,006 shares. The Connecticut-based Sky Inv Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 1.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi holds 0.06% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd reported 6,669 shares. 292,672 are owned by Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Bender Robert & Associates has 0.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,369 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 78,835 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.68% or 5.93 million shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 2.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 6,234 shares to 437,714 shares, valued at $35.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Reit Pfd (RNP) by 44,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,050 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKA).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 295,764 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 109,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 1.13M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 562,746 were accumulated by Bessemer Gp Inc. Macquarie Grp Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Howe & Rusling reported 6,643 shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 58,476 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Next Gru reported 2,338 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 632,266 shares stake. Alphamark Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 595 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.49% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 32,964 shares. Voloridge Investment Lc owns 0.34% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 73,583 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.57% stake. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H Communications has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Axa stated it has 445,620 shares. 59.82 million are held by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc.