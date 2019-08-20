Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Howe & Rusling Has Lifted Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Boys Arnold & Co Has Trimmed Its Position

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 4,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,808 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 56,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 10.79 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1815.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,626 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $168.36. About 998,059 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

