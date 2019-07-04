Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Grassi Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $870,905 as Share Price Rose; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $5.45 Million as Share Value Rose

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 5,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,383 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 58,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 61.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 46,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,608 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40 million, up from 75,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 411,276 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability invested in 1,650 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com reported 0.37% stake. has 2.25M shares. Sns Ltd Co owns 3,682 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has 370 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0.36% or 470,009 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Legacy Partners reported 1,214 shares stake. Ima Wealth holds 0.05% or 720 shares. Apriem holds 2,979 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Horan Capital Mngmt stated it has 65,555 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. At Retail Bank accumulated 0.09% or 4,454 shares. 16,020 are owned by Perkins Coie Communications. Community Bankshares Of Raymore owns 1.19% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 19,584 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 11,829 shares in its portfolio.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Tr (NYSE:DLR) by 39,460 shares to 74,460 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Will U.S. Rail Volumes Take A Hit From The Proposed U.S. Tariffs On China? – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Could Face More Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Genesee & Wyoming Acquisition Boosts Rail Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co has 51,457 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.07% or 109,261 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 6 are held by Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department. New York-based Hudson Bay Mgmt LP has invested 0.19% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability owns 2,300 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 6,990 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce Inc has invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 41,566 are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Limited Liability Com. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.11% or 11,621 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Company Ltd Liability accumulated 145,785 shares or 0.93% of the stock. 21,795 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 845,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $62.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (Call) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.