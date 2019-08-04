Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Front Barnett Associates Decreased Its Position; As Autozone (AZO) Shares Rose, Shellback Capital LP Boosted by $15.36 Million Its Holding

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 2,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 130,159 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76M, down from 132,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 242,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,110 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 1.43% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bluecrest Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 101,698 shares. Kiltearn Llp owns 107,120 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 2,135 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Css Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 200 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 941 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. 1,535 were reported by Landscape Ltd Llc. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2.31M shares. State Street stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; EPS Increases 19.2% to $15.99 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 59,842 shares to 465,640 shares, valued at $23.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 67,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,690 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.