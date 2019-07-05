Union Pacific (UNP) Holder First Quadrant LP Has Cut Its Stake; As Toronto (TD) Stock Declined, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Trimmed by $37.84 Million Its Holding

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 700,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20.71M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 billion, down from 21.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 1.96M shares traded or 95.48% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 14,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,930 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87 million, down from 97,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Relx Plc Adr by 57,617 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $24.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 33,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35B for 11.40 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.