Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Dearborn Partners Raised Its Position by $945,888; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Mcdonalds Com (MCD) by $441,315

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 5,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 146,145 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.44 million, up from 140,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 20,922 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 18,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.73M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 43,829 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 1.35 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.48% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). M Hldg stated it has 0.26% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Benedict Financial Advisors invested in 2.31% or 28,068 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne reported 20,638 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Shelton Mngmt reported 1,939 shares. Nadler Financial Group Incorporated has 8,447 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Murphy Management invested 1.2% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.31% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 40,233 are held by Cullinan Assoc. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.32% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sather Gp has invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Girard Partners Ltd has 24,022 shares. 2,850 are held by Notis.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “McDonald’s Q1 Earnings Beat Lifts Stock – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust soothes concerns on McDonald’s discounting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,365 shares to 80,071 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,308 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.05% or 15,980 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates holds 53,708 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc invested in 0.08% or 2,115 shares. Valicenti Advisory Serv has 15,965 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 59,239 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,470 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Robecosam Ag has 6,331 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust has 13,700 shares. Private Na reported 8,394 shares stake. Caxton Assoc LP reported 1,632 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ent Financial Ser has 0.28% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,598 shares. Smith Moore Co invested in 11,515 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Montag A Associates invested in 16,802 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa stated it has 2,387 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How I Use The Dividend Discount Model To Make Smart Investing Decisions – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.