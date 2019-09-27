Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Davis R M Has Decreased Position by $642,707; As United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Lowered Its Holding by $2.78 Million

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 11,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 2,349 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $573,000, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $215.75. About 2.94 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 114,280 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.33M, down from 118,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $162.6. About 2.13M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S/T Corporate Bond Etf (CSJ) by 7,766 shares to 61,598 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Corp by 19,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alesco Advisors reported 1,256 shares. Garde Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York holds 138,238 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.1% or 2.92M shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Triangle Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pinnacle Ltd reported 46,596 shares. 2.76 million were reported by Putnam Invests Ltd Llc. Alps Advsrs holds 8,347 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Valmark Advisers Incorporated owns 1,677 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0% or 1,375 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Communication Ltd stated it has 18,020 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Ancora stated it has 24,527 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Burns J W Co owns 7,051 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 1,431 shares stake. 6.68 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.73 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.31 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Bradford And Associate has 21.34% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 74,780 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gm Advisory Grp has 0.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,260 shares. Baltimore reported 31,685 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.82% or 8.54 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hsbc Pcl invested in 857,356 shares. 12,917 are held by Blue Fincl Capital Incorporated. Chilton Inv Ltd owns 1,043 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Com holds 67,262 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Forbes J M & Com Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 382 were reported by Toth Finance Advisory. Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 10,005 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.12% or 127,370 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) by 2,556 shares to 115,291 shares, valued at $19.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Inc by 4,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

