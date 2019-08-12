Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Dana Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding by $653,304 as Stock Rose; Albert D Mason Has Decreased Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $1.25 Million

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 20,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 35,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 14,627 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 10,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Presidio Llc owns 345,000 shares for 6.74% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Smithfield Trust Communication stated it has 10,259 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Madrona Services Ltd accumulated 2,223 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited invested in 72,013 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 159,900 shares. Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Asset Management One Com Ltd reported 0.33% stake. Diligent Lc holds 0.19% or 2,017 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp invested in 0.12% or 35,898 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Schroder Investment Group stated it has 1.76 million shares. Numerixs Inv Incorporated has invested 0.65% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Crestwood Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 118,835 shares stake.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Weak Shipments Hurt Union Pacific’s (UNP) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sell-Side Offers Opposing View Of Union Pacific – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 21,260 shares to 486,337 shares, valued at $33.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 25,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,864 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : NYMT, FDC, ERIC, NFLX, AMD, FISV, NOK, TVIX, ACB, NVS, TEVA, TOT – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv Q2 EPS beats by a penny; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Fiserv (FISV) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.