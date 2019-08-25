Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Cambridge Advisors Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Trigran Investments Decreased Gentherm (THRM) Stake by $1.09 Million; Share Value Declined

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.59M shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 122,890 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Group Inc has 233,790 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Park Presidio Limited Liability Company holds 6.74% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 345,000 shares. Sns Group Limited Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Thomasville Bankshares owns 2,746 shares. 172,528 are owned by Paloma Co. Salem Cap Management Inc accumulated 2,200 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability owns 0.71% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,200 shares. Counselors stated it has 1.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kemper Corp Master Retirement invested 1.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Palestra Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 5.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 940,040 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc invested in 0.18% or 1,616 shares. Nordea Investment Management holds 130,718 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cullinan Associate holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 53,651 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $34.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 677,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp.