Union Pacific (UNP) Holder American Money Management Lowered Its Holding by $307,447; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Upped Stake

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 1,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,485 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 11,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88M shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,242 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 26,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $171.75. About 2.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “How this one stock could ultimately be responsible for killing the bull market – MarketWatch” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mega Order For Airbus And Boeing In Paris – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FAA Official Sees Boeing’s 737 Max Flying By December – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,674 shares to 41,111 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,624 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.08 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

