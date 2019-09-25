Union Pacific (UNP) Holder American Money Management Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Qs Investors Has Lowered Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake by $1.06 Million

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 61.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 13,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 8,694 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $672,000, down from 22,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 584,028 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $164.44. About 2.96M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.11 million for 14.14 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.92 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

