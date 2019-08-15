Union Pacific (UNP) Holder American Money Management Has Lowered Stake by $307,447; Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Kroger (KR) as Stock Value Declined

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 24,242 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 26,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 2.43M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 23,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 194,285 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 217,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 7.79 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 17/05/2018 – KROGER – NEW DEAL WITH OCADO NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT CO’S DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018, 2019 AS IT IS ALREADY REFLECTED IN RESTOCK KROGER PLAN; 11/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: online bulk-order wholesaler Boxed has rejected a $400M acquisition offer from Kroger and will instead pursue; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 07/03/2018 – Kroger Participates in Natural Products Expo West; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: Ocado-Kroger Partnership Improves Business Profile; Also Strain on Cash Flow; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 13.23 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Largecap Etf (SCHX) by 33,002 shares to 39,169 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.