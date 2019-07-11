Union Pacific (UNP) EPS Estimated At $2.25; Lee Enterprises (LEE) SI Increased By 12.41%

Analysts expect Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report $2.25 EPS on July, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 13.64% from last quarter’s $1.98 EPS. UNP’s profit would be $1.57 billion giving it 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.93 EPS previously, Union Pacific Corporation’s analysts see 16.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.60 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020

Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) had an increase of 12.41% in short interest. LEE's SI was 3.34M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.41% from 2.97 million shares previously. With 141,600 avg volume, 24 days are for Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)'s short sellers to cover LEE's short positions. The SI to Lee Enterprises Incorporated's float is 6.37%. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 113,131 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has risen 33.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West, and West regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $126.99 million. As of September 25, 2016, it published 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers with 0.8 million and 1.2 million print and digital subscribers; and 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications in 21 states. It has a 7.67 P/E ratio. The firm also offers retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $118.48 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 20.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $12800 target in Monday, July 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank.