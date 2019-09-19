Union Pacific (UNP) Analysts See $2.43 EPS; Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)’s Sentiment Is 2.2

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.60, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 11 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 5 reduced and sold their stock positions in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. The hedge funds in our database now have: 300,783 shares, up from 226,668 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report $2.43 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 13.02% from last quarter’s $2.15 EPS. UNP’s profit would be $1.71B giving it 17.27 P/E if the $2.43 EPS is correct. After having $2.22 EPS previously, Union Pacific Corporation’s analysts see 9.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $167.87. About 1.48M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 9.91% above currents $167.87 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $118.27 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 19.92 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold Union Pacific Corporation shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,587 are held by Town & Country Commercial Bank & Company Dba First Bankers Company. Bridges Mngmt Inc reported 3.31% stake. 11,266 are held by Smith Moore. Maple Cap Mngmt reported 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.60 million shares. Lvw Advisors Lc reported 1,943 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 59,401 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Marketfield Asset Limited Com reported 3.11% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.31% or 35,500 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 71,049 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 0.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,112 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Inv House Lc owns 30,824 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc invested in 0.17% or 24,527 shares. Diligent Ltd Co invested in 2,019 shares.

The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.0248 during the last trading session, reaching $0.618. About 79,857 shares traded. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) has declined 35.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.00% the S&P500.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in the oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has market cap of $28.89 million. The firm has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. It has a 2.96 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 6,601 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves.