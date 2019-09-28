Union Pacific Ord (UNP) Share Value Rose While Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Lowered Holding by $912,600; As Mylan N V (MYL) Market Valuation Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Has Increased by $17.22 Million Its Stake

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 8.02M shares traded or 12.77% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 24/04/2018 – MYL: U.S. nears first charges in generic price fixing case, Bloo; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 076930 Company: MYLAN; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-WARRANTS BY MILAN PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE SEEK INFORMATION ON INTERACTIONS WITH ITALIAN HOSPITAL, SALES OF SOME REIMBURSABLE MYLAN S.P.A. DRUGS; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Mylan $Bmark 10Y +185a (+/- 5), 30Y +225a (+/- 5); 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 96C; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Grants Mylan Exclusive License to Commercialize FKB327 in Europe; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Union Pacific Ord (UNP) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 55,973 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47 million, down from 61,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Tru Communications has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Puzo Michael J holds 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 4,356 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 13,392 shares. Maryland-based Spc has invested 0.39% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Mercantile invested in 17,788 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa has invested 3.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Atlantic Union Bank accumulated 0.17% or 7,559 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Mgmt Gru Inc has 0.16% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,409 shares. 14,965 were reported by Appleton Partners Ma. Moreover, Smith Moore has 0.43% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bsw Wealth Prtn reported 1,851 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 4,192 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 21,472 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.58% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Grandfield Dodd Lc accumulated 0.2% or 11,954 shares.