Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Both Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) and The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) are Railroads companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific Corporation 167 5.40 N/A 8.18 21.25 The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 35 0.33 N/A 2.73 12.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Union Pacific Corporation and The Greenbrier Companies Inc. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Union Pacific Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Union Pacific Corporation is presently more expensive than The Greenbrier Companies Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Union Pacific Corporation and The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific Corporation 0.00% 30.7% 10.1% The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Union Pacific Corporation has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s 1.8 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Union Pacific Corporation and The Greenbrier Companies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific Corporation 1 2 4 2.57 The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$182.86 is Union Pacific Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.35%. On the other hand, The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s potential upside is 73.26% and its consensus price target is $49.5. Based on the data given earlier, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Union Pacific Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of Union Pacific Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Union Pacific Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Pacific Corporation -1.03% 3.66% 2.9% 15.65% 23.5% 25.71% The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0.09% 4.63% -16.38% -29.18% -27.21% -12.47%

For the past year Union Pacific Corporation had bullish trend while The Greenbrier Companies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Union Pacific Corporation beats The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. The company also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic. Its rail network includes 32,070 route miles linking the Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. Its Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and Â‘by the mileÂ’ leases for a fleet of approximately 8,900 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 273,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The companyÂ’s GBW Joint Venture segment offers heavy railcar repair and refurbishment, maintenance, and retrofitting services. This segment operates a network of 30 repair shops in North America. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.