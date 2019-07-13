Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) and L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Railroads industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific Corporation 166 5.42 N/A 8.18 21.25 L.B. Foster Company 21 0.43 N/A -3.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Union Pacific Corporation and L.B. Foster Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Union Pacific Corporation and L.B. Foster Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific Corporation 0.00% 30.7% 10.1% L.B. Foster Company 0.00% 6.6% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Union Pacific Corporation has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. L.B. Foster Company’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

Union Pacific Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, L.B. Foster Company which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. L.B. Foster Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Union Pacific Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Union Pacific Corporation and L.B. Foster Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific Corporation 1 2 4 2.57 L.B. Foster Company 0 0 1 3.00

Union Pacific Corporation’s upside potential is 4.32% at a $181.57 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of L.B. Foster Company is $30, which is potential 12.95% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that L.B. Foster Company seems more appealing than Union Pacific Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of Union Pacific Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.2% of L.B. Foster Company are owned by institutional investors. Union Pacific Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of L.B. Foster Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Pacific Corporation -1.03% 3.66% 2.9% 15.65% 23.5% 25.71% L.B. Foster Company 18.72% 13.69% 39.84% 17.93% 12.82% 57.17%

For the past year Union Pacific Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than L.B. Foster Company.

Summary

Union Pacific Corporation beats L.B. Foster Company on 6 of the 10 factors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. The company also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic. Its rail network includes 32,070 route miles linking the Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail primarily for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring equipment, wheel impact load detection, railroad condition monitoring systems, rail anchors and spikes, and wayside data collection and management systems; and concrete railroad ties, as well as electronic track lubrication and maintenance services. In addition, this segment offers telecommunications and security systems; and application engineering solutions. The companyÂ’s Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products; manufactures and sells fabricated steel and aluminum products primarily for the highway, bridge, and transit industries; and produces precast concrete buildings, and pre-stressed and precast concrete products. Its Tubular and Energy Services segment supplies pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities; provides blending, injection, and metering equipment for the oil and gas market; offers upstream test and inspection services; provides precision measurement systems, and tubular management services for the oil and gas market; and produces threaded pipe products for the oil and gas, and industrial water well and irrigation markets. The company markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.