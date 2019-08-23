Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Stock Price Rose While Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Decreased Its Stake; Rdl Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Sei Investments Co (SEIC)

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 283,558 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 15,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 99,923 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71 million, down from 115,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $159.68. About 2.55 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Beats on Q2 Earnings as Costs Decline – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: DG, NXPI, CERN, SEIC, FFIC – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Etsy Inc (ETSY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel to Acquire Certain Assets of George K. Baum & Company – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Com owns 16,280 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 980,136 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Westwood Holdg Gru reported 0.02% stake. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Numerixs Investment Techs has 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 3,636 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited reported 12,106 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 28,300 shares stake. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 37,590 shares. Cap Fund Management invested in 0.04% or 92,600 shares. Riverhead Management Lc has 0.04% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 19,744 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd owns 12,303 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 181,150 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.43 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.