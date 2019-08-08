Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Shares Rose While Peloton Wealth Strategists Cut Its Holding; Holder Bsw Wealth Partners Increased Grainger W W Com (GWW) Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 1.20 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 184,626 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 4,509 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fmr Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 776,723 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 153,441 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 32,720 were reported by Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 7,800 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 600 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 4,911 shares. Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A invested in 498 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 872 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 206 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory reported 150 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Lc owns 4,160 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.23M shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 159,299 shares to 354,449 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Intl Eqty Etf (SCHF) by 39,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,842 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate B (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 8,666 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.51% or 495,870 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 2.05 million shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York stated it has 44,788 shares. New Vernon Inv Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.2% or 2,985 shares. Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 39,887 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 8,664 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 38,997 shares. Maple Management, a Vermont-based fund reported 5,476 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Force Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 8,132 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Ut invested 0.69% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 42,922 were reported by Wallington Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,195 shares. Markel reported 85,370 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.40 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 17,400 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co. by 9,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN).