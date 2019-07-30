Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Cut Holding by $2.56 Million; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Market Value Rose While Swiss National Bank Lifted Stake by $406,100

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.98M, up from 171,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $132.6. About 165,666 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 15,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,923 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71 million, down from 115,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.79. About 1.25M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,600 shares to 545,419 shares, valued at $39.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 383,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Australian banking regulator raises bank capital buffers by less than expected – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Signs Global Long-Term Agreement with Daimler to Supply its Next Generation Automated Manual Transmission Control Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO (WBC) Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of WABCO Holdings Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ WBC – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ PDOB and WBC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “PACCAR, Cummins, and WABCO Upgraded: Are Truck Stocks Ready to Bounce? – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 805,176 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 884,828 are owned by Fpr Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 202,281 shares. Alpine Assocs Mngmt reported 474,603 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 206,946 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Macquarie Grp accumulated 0% or 2,200 shares. Asset One Limited has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 14,200 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 16,922 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc invested in 2,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 12,289 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 45,702 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 122 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 22,500 shares stake.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 18.39 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why British American Tobacco, Neptune Wellness Solutions, and Union Pacific Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.