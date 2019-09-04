Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $30.11 Million; Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $772,740 as Stock Declined

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 180,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 461,070 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.09 million, down from 641,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.08. About 3.84 million shares traded or 20.48% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 50,215 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 64,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 5.43 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 93,932 shares to 7.94M shares, valued at $98.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.56% or 65,069 shares in its portfolio. Becker Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 29,607 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Condor Capital Mngmt owns 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14,737 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,399 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust & reported 11,519 shares stake. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.28% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,079 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fjarde Ap has 0.36% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mutual Of America Capital Lc reported 0.23% stake. Farmers Merchants holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 100,328 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 16,486 shares in its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Company invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Sabal Trust has 1.66% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 111,342 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CVS Health Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial owns 4.24M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Iowa Retail Bank holds 28,113 shares. Cap Guardian Com has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tru Of Vermont invested in 0.29% or 62,152 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank reported 15,759 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division invested in 5,920 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Trustmark Savings Bank Department stated it has 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 71,829 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability invested 1.53% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tig Advisors Lc owns 80,624 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, a Vermont-based fund reported 7,209 shares. Community Financial Bank Na invested in 0.26% or 24,118 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 30,155 shares. Montag A & Assoc Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bridgeway Capital accumulated 502,909 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.71 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.