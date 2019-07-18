Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Share Price Rose While Foyston Gordon & Payne Cut Position; North Star Asset Management Lowered Its Waters (WAT) Holding by $475,896 as Share Value Declined

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 1,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,692 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 30,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $215.3. About 359,524 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 15,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,923 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 115,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.59% or $9.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.75. About 4.76M shares traded or 49.81% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 39,402 shares. Kistler has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hightower Lc stated it has 2,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% or 4,181 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Co has 0.27% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Greenleaf Tru holds 837 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caxton Limited Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Salem Investment Counselors Inc accumulated 300 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 41,657 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Division invested in 92 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Invest Ab invested in 199,015 shares. Violich Cap, California-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.02% or 254,076 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Management Svcs holds 2,653 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59M for 25.51 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,408 shares to 49,006 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 10,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax (NYSE:EFX).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth Just Confirmed What We’ve Long Suspected – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. King Ian also sold $5.25 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F also sold $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, February 12. $673,571 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Kelly Terrence P. On Wednesday, February 13 Harrington Michael C sold $5.26 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 22,400 shares. Shares for $206,694 were sold by Kim Francis on Friday, January 25. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51 million.