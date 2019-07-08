Union Pacific Common Stock (UNP) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley; With $128.0000 Target; Capital International LTD Has Lowered Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake

Morgan Stanley have a $128.0000 PT on the stock. The PT indicates a potential downside of -24.35% from Union Pacific Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:UNP)‘s current price. This rating was disclosed in a research note on Monday morning.

Capital International Ltd decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 89.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd sold 166,603 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Capital International Ltd holds 20,497 shares with $260,000 value, down from 187,100 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $14.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 232,735 shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $169.21. About 35,991 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%

Among 5 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Union Pacific has $201 highest and $17000 lowest target. $189’s average target is 11.70% above currents $169.21 stock price. Union Pacific had 11 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $195 target. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $119.77 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 20.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold Union Pacific Corporation shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Capital has 5,968 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 2,414 are held by First National Bank Of Hutchinson. Provise Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,196 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Force Management Ltd Co holds 3.17% or 8,132 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 440,397 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 4,450 shares. Morgan Stanley has 8.84 million shares. Amarillo Commercial Bank owns 2,106 shares. The Illinois-based Duff Phelps Invest Management has invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stewart & Patten Lc has invested 1.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 248,524 shares. Sageworth holds 853 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North Amer Management reported 0.46% stake. The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wespac Advisors Ltd stated it has 2.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.80 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,326 shares. Farmers Trust Co owns 85,056 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt owns 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 625 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 3.87M shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech stated it has 136,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davenport Llc owns 13,570 shares. Grimes And Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.02% or 5,321 shares. Lynch And Assocs In holds 0.15% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 35,375 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton holds 44,220 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 5.71M shares. Wright owns 28,090 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) stated it has 37,726 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 72,902 are owned by Vident Advisory Lc. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 1.69M shares.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.87 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares had 3 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HBAN in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. The insider STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought $240,019. $249,700 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was sold by Thompson Mark E on Monday, January 28.

Capital International Ltd increased Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,206 shares to 37,890 valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 4,365 shares and now owns 13,468 shares. Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.