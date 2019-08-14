Union Pacific Com (UNP) Stock Rose While Bridges Investment Management Decreased by $716,931 Its Position; As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Market Value Declined, Srb Has Raised Holding

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 8.24M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 4,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 513,184 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.81M, down from 517,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $168.78. About 2.27M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5,065 shares to 88,926 shares, valued at $38.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.